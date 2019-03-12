EU Gateway Healthcare exhibit opens for 2-day run in Seoul

EU Gateway to Korea kicked off its annual “EU Gateway Healthcare & Medical Technologies” exhibition for a two-day run, at the InterContinental Seoul COEX on Tuesday.

Although Europe is the second largest medical equipment market in the world after the United States, it is the largest in proportion to the population. Europe accounts for 8 percent of the world's population.

An official from DMS Imaging, a French-based medical device company, talks with a local company official during the EU Gateway Healthcare & Medical Technologies at the InterContinental Seoul COEX on Tuesday.

As part of the EU Gateway to Korea program to support long-term business cooperation between 28 European Union member countries and Korean companies, 49 healthcare and medical technology companies from EU are visiting Korea to introduce their latest products and technologies to the local market.

The businesses introduced in this exhibition consist of the latest medical technology and healthcare companies from EU that have passed its stringent examination standards in technology and competence, including safety and long-term clinical records.

“We are looking to meet with as many local companies as possible during the conference,” Quha’s Marketing Director Petri Latva-Rasku told Korea Biomedical Review. “We have already met with a few local companies and discussed business in detail.”

Quha’s Marketing Director Petri Latva-Rasku explains his company’s product and expresses high expectations to meet new partners through EU Gateway Healthcare & Medical Technologies at the InterContinental Seoul COEX on Tuesday.

Quha, a Finnish company, specializes in gyroscopic air mouse, which allows workers that have limitations using their hands to do everyday computer work.

“We already have a partner in Korea, but want to expand our market share here,” Petri said. “To do that, we plan to research how Korea’s market eco-system works.”

Petri added that he would also attend the Korea International Medical & Hospital Equipment Show (KIMES) scheduled to open on Thursday.

“The company is interested in how the Korean market operates and what its potentials are,” he said.

Barat Ceramics General Manager Robin Hees poses in front of his company’s booth after talking about his company and its goals during the exhibition at the InterContinental Seoul COEX on Tuesday.

Robin Hees, general manager of Barat Ceramics, a German company specializing in ceramics used in medical devices such as computed tomography, also said, “EU Gateway offers us a chance to meet with various local companies and talk about future businesses here in Korea. We have talked with three companies, and two of the companies expressed interest in further discussion.”

As Barat Ceramics is a mid-sized company, EU Gateway provides it with the necessary tools to expand business with international partners, Hees added.

Local company participants also showed high interest in the exhibition.

“As a company focusing in lasers used in the dermatology field, we came to the exhibition to look at new technologies in our field and talk about potential distribution or sale agreements with the participating companies,” a local company official said to Korea Biomedical Review, asking to remain anonymous.

Another businessman from a local company specializing in medical waste said, “As a midsize company in Korea, we greatly appreciate such exhibitions. Without the exhibition, it would have been nearly impossible to get a face-to-face with the European companies attending the exhibition.”

The official said his company hopes that it can find a partner that can form a strong partnership.

